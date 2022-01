View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss 15 winner will be announced in just a few hours, and everyone is excited to watch the performances in Grand Finale tonight. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who started dating each other after entering the house, will be performing on the song Raataan Lambiyan, and the promo of the same has been released. It is surely going to a steamy-romantic dance and TejRan fans are calling it 'hot'. Meanwhile, ShaRa, and Raqesh Bapat will also be performing together and they will be seen grooving to the song Saami Saami. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 grand finale: Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill groove to Sadda Kutta Kutta and the video is unmissable