Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is finally here and it is all set to get grander in every way. There will be ex-contestants to add to the star power as the Bigg Boss 15 winner gets announced today. There will also be performances to ensure it is a truly entertaining night. And to make this very interesting, lovers and Raqesh Bapat, whose love story started on Bigg Boss OTT, will reunite. The two will set the stage on fire with their hot chemistry on and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa song Saami Saami. Check out the video to know what is in store for you.