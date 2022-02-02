Bigg Boss 15: Highlights of Shamita Shetty's memorable journey in the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty turns 43 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you the memorable highlights of her Bigg Boss 15 journey.

Shamita Shetty: Season 15 of Bigg Boss is over and contestant Tejassswi Prakash has won the trophy. However, if we talk about the strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15, then the name of Shamita Shetty is bound to come. Shamita Shetty has made headlines quite a few times, not just for her strong choice but for her adorable relationship in the house as well. So in today's video, we are telling you the highlight points of Shamita Shetty's journey of Bigg Boss 15. Watch the full video for the highlights of her journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Happy Birthday Shamita Shetty.