Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15 fact check: Did Rashami Desai really touch Umar Riaz' bu**? Here's the truth behind viral video

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal get intimate at a hotel corridor; video goes viral

Videos

Vicky-Katrina getting married next week? Jay Bhanushali evicted from Bigg Boss 15 ? Watch video

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15: Urfi Javed REACTS on entering Salman Khan’s show as wild card; says THIS about Umar Riaz

Bigg boss 15 latest updates: Shamita Shetty faints after having a heated argument with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Kundra comes for help | Checkout video

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 15 we see Shamita Shetty fainting in Karan Kundra's arm after the former had an ugly fight wirh Devoleena Bhattacharjee during a task to save money.

Toshi Tiwari   |    December 2, 2021 3:28 PM IST

Bigg Boss 15 updates: Bigg Boss 15 is raising TRP and entertaining audience everyday with it's new twists and turns. In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 15 we see Shamita Shetty fainting in Karan Kundra's arm after the former had an ugly fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee during a task to save money. The two have been in tussle ever since Devoleena entered the show as a wild card entry. Watch this video to know the whole story.

