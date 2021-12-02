Bigg boss 15 latest updates: Shamita Shetty faints after having a heated argument with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Kundra comes for help | Checkout video

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 15 we see Shamita Shetty fainting in Karan Kundra's arm after the former had an ugly fight wirh Devoleena Bhattacharjee during a task to save money.

Bigg Boss 15 updates: Bigg Boss 15 is raising TRP and entertaining audience everyday with it's new twists and turns. In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 15 we see Shamita Shetty fainting in Karan Kundra's arm after the former had an ugly fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee during a task to save money. The two have been in tussle ever since Devoleena entered the show as a wild card entry. Watch this video to know the whole story.