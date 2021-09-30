Bigg Boss 15 : Major Changes That Upcoming Season Is Going To Witness, Watch Video

As we all know that Bigg Boss 14 was a massive hit just like other seasons of the show and now the much-awaited season 15 is all set to air on the 2nd of October. As per reports, there are a few major changes that the makers of the show will bring in the upcoming season

Bigg Boss 15: Bigg Boss is indeed one of the most popular and loved reality shows by the masses. The show always remains in controversy because of its catfights and tasks. It has always broken the TRP records by maintaining itself to be on the prime number. As we all know that Bigg Boss 14 was a massive hit just like other seasons of the show and now the much-awaited season 15 is all set to air on the 2nd of October. As per reports, there are a few major changes that the makers of the show will bring in the upcoming season that is Bigg Boss season 15. Let us watch this video and know what these changes are. Watch video