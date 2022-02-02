View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@ijaybhanushali)

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali had a huge fight in house during the starting of the season. After a few weeks, Jay was eliminated from the show. However, today, at 's birthday bash, Pratik and Jay were seen chilling together, and Jay also posted a boomerang video with Pratik on Instagram. #PraJay fans are super happy to see their favourite contestants together. A fan commented, "Beautiful souls." Another fan wrote, "Maza aa gya bhai, din bna diya aap ne. Great together #prajay." One more fan commented, "WOW WANTED TO SEE YOU 2 TOGETHER literally the best post."