videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya sings Srivalli from Pushpa; performs Allu Arjun's quirky hookstep – watch video

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fans dread the thought of TejRan in Tony Kakkar music videos; read hilarious tweets

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash the latest 'Bhaiyya-Bhabhi' in town; the hunk reveals if they'll do a music video soon

Videos

Tejasswi Prakash wins Bigg Boss 15 trophy, will be seen in Naagin 6 as well: Fair or Unfair?

Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal opens up on his equation with Karan Kundrra; says, ‘I don’t have anything against him’ [Watch Exclusive Video]

Bigg Boss 15 runner-up, Pratik Sehajpal, spoke to BollywoodLife about his equation with Karan Kundrra. Watch the Exclusive Video here...

Murtuza Iqbal   |    February 1, 2022 9:23 PM IST

Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra knew each other before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. Pratik called Karan his mentor, however, multiple fights that took place between them inside the house. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Pratik, and when we asked him if he can have the same equation with Karan that he had before Bigg Boss 15, he told us, “Honestly, I don’t have anything again him in my heart. I have no grudges. I don’t know if I will have the same equation with him or not because everyone is busy in their lives. I just hope God blesses everyone with happiness. He is a hardworking man, he deserves the best and he is a competitive man; God bless him. Achche insaan hai who. It’s not important that everyone should have a good equation with me. If he is good with me, I will be good with him.”

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all