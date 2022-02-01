Bigg Boss 15 runner-up, Pratik Sehajpal, spoke to BollywoodLife about his equation with Karan Kundrra. Watch the Exclusive Video here...

Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra knew each other before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. Pratik called Karan his mentor, however, multiple fights that took place between them inside the house. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Pratik, and when we asked him if he can have the same equation with Karan that he had before Bigg Boss 15, he told us, “Honestly, I don’t have anything again him in my heart. I have no grudges. I don’t know if I will have the same equation with him or not because everyone is busy in their lives. I just hope God blesses everyone with happiness. He is a hardworking man, he deserves the best and he is a competitive man; God bless him. Achche insaan hai who. It’s not important that everyone should have a good equation with me. If he is good with me, I will be good with him.”