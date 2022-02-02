videos

Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal opens up about his plans of collaborating with Akasa Singh. Watch the video here...

Murtuza Iqbal   |    February 2, 2022 12:30 PM IST

Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal has won many hearts. During his stay in the house, there was a romantic angle between him and Akasa Singh, and even Salman Khan teased them during the Grand Finale. We have seen many times that after Bigg Boss many couples team up for music videos. Akasa is a singer and she also features in music videos. So when BollywoodLife asked Pratik about teaming up with Akasa, he said, “Inshallah, agar khuda ne chaha toh zaroor, but till now, we haven’t spoken about it. I am someone who goes with the flow. If it’s in our destiny to work together, then we will. She is a good girl, and a very hardworking girl, and I like people who are talented and hardworking.”

