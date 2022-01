View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After getting an extension of two weeks, Bigg Boss season 15 is getting interesting day-by-day. , Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, , Pratik Sehajpal, and other contestants are trying to prove that they deserve to win the trophy. Bigg Boss 14 runner-up was recently spotted at the airport and when the paps asked him which contestants he supports in this season, Rahul said, "Mujhe Shamita pasand hai, Nishant pasand hai, Umar pasand tha and then Karan. All the best to everybody!"