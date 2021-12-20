videos

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi's husband Ritesh along with Rajiv Adatia eliminated, Salman Khan scolds Ritesh, Watch

Rajiv Adatia and Rakhi's husband Ritesh has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house. However, before the elimination, Ritesh was scolded by Salman Khan.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 20, 2021 4:05 PM IST

Bigg Boss 15: Double elimination has happened in the house of Bigg Boss 15 in Weekend Ka Vaar. Yes, as we already know that Rajiv Adatia and Rakhi's husband Ritesh have been evicted from the Bigg Boss house. However, before the elimination, Ritesh was scolded by Salman Khan. In the Bigg Boss house, Ritesh was also explained many times by the contestants that it is not right to talk like this to Rakhi. Watch video.

