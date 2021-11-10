Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat EXITS Bigg Boss House After Immense Pain Due To Kidney Stone, Hospitalised

Bigg Boss 15 wild card contestant Raqesh Bapat exits Bigg Boss 15 house due to medical reasons.He complained of unbearable pain due to kidney stones.

Raqesh Bapat: Bigg Boss 15 wild card contestant Raqesh Bapat exits Bigg Boss 15 house due to medical reasons. According to the report, Raqesh was admitted to the hospital after leaving the Bigg Boss house in the afternoon on November 9. He complained of unbearable pain due to kidney stones. Watch the video to know the detailed information and the reaction of fans on Twitter.