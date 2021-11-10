videos

Watch Next

Videos

Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi taunts Shamita Shetty for her dominating nature and tells Vishal Kotian to stop playing the victim card – watch video

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan says ‘qubool hai’ as Katrina Kaif EXPOSES his big secret – watch video

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15: 'You need me,' Is Tejasswi Prakash trying to confess her feeling for Karan Kundrra? – TejRan fans, watch this video

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15 new promo: Rajiv Adatia EXPOSES the real Ieshaan Sehgaal on Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat EXITS Bigg Boss House After Immense Pain Due To Kidney Stone, Hospitalised

Bigg Boss 15 wild card contestant Raqesh Bapat exits Bigg Boss 15 house due to medical reasons.He complained of unbearable pain due to kidney stones.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 10, 2021 1:59 PM IST

Raqesh Bapat: Bigg Boss 15 wild card contestant Raqesh Bapat exits Bigg Boss 15 house due to medical reasons. According to the report, Raqesh was admitted to the hospital after leaving the Bigg Boss house in the afternoon on November 9. He complained of unbearable pain due to kidney stones. Watch the video to know the detailed information and the reaction of fans on Twitter.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all