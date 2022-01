View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra are undoubtedly the most famous celebs in the Bigg Boss 15 house right now. The reality show was supposed to end this week, but it has been extended by two weeks. Recently, Krushna Abhishek was spotted by paps in the city, and while talking to them he said that Shamita should come in the top 2. He wasn’t sure about Teja and Karan, but he said Shamita should be in the finale. Well, now let’s wait and watch whether Krushna’s wish will come true or not. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek posing with his kids Rayaan and Krishaang is the cutest thing you’ll see today – View Pics