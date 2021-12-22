videos

Bigg Boss 15: Ticket To Finale task is taking tough test, Karan - Tejasswi relationship falling apart? Watch

Once again the Ticket to Finale task has been canceled and no contestant has been able to make it to the finale of Bigg Boss 15 except Rakhi Sawant.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 22, 2021 5:15 PM IST

Bigg Boss 15: Lots of fights and drama are going on in the house of Bigg Boss 15, ticket to the finale task is taking a tough test of relationships. According to the report, once again the Ticket to Finale task has been canceled and no contestant has been able to make it to the finale of Bigg Boss 15 except Rakhi Sawant. Pratik- Nishant known for their friendship is not seen with each other anymore. Watch video to know more.

