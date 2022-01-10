videos

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz wrote his heart out after eviction, here is a special message for all his fans out there, Watch now

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house, shared an important and very special message for his fans after the elimination.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 10, 2022 4:40 PM IST

Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz: Umar Riaz's reaction has come after he was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 House. A special message has been given to the fans. Shocking eviction happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. Yes, we all know that one of the favorite contestants of the public, Umar Riaz has been evicted from the house for breaking an important rule in the house, let us tell you that Umar had a physical fight with Prateek during the task, and because of this, he was eliminated.

