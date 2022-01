View this post on Instagram A post shared by CineRiser (@cineriserofficial)

Talk about Bigg Boss 15 winner and one name that everyone has been rooting for, much before the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is that of Karan Kundrra. He has been one of the top contestants who has made headlines for things good, bad, and ugly. However, just hours before the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, there is a shocking update. , who is one of the guests on the grand finale of ’s show, accidentally revealed that the winner will be someone amongst Tejassvi Prakash, , and Pratik Sehajpal. This has given rise to speculations that Karan Kundrra is out of the race to win Bigg Boss 15. Will he also walk away with cash as a prize like it is reported for Nishant Bhat? We will know this in due course. Meanwhile, watch the video where Shweta has dropped a clear hint on Bigg Boss 15 winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'VIJAYI BHAVA TEJASSWI' trends on Twitter; Tejasswi Prakash fans declare her the winner