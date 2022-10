Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam have been published by the chain of the house Shiv Thakare after they do not do their duties and sleep in the morning which is against the rule of the Bigg Bigg Boss and hence Shiv has the powers to punish the housemates. while Priyanka who is been punished by Shiva and put in the box gets immense support from her buddy Ankita who sits beside her and calms her that he is jutted here for her. And this gesture of the actor is winning hearts and how. while Rachana Gautam is in another league she happily lives with the punishment mandate to the jail.