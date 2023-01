The popular Tajikstani singer Abdu Rozik was spotted outside the house of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Chota Bheijaan said, "I still haven't made it until I meet you." "I love you, Shah Rukh Khan." Watch entertainment videos.

Abdu Rozik shows his love to Pathaan: The popular Tajikstani singer Abdu Rozik was one of the most adorable contestants in Bigg Boss 16. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted outside the SRK house in Mumbai Mannat after the release of his much-anticipated film Pathaan Abdu. He showed his love for Shah Rukh Khan while standing and waiting outside the superstar's home. The video has since gone viral. In the video, Abdu was standing on the sunroof of a car and wearing a placard around his neck. The Chota Bheijaan said, "I still haven't made it until I meet you." "I love you, Shah Rukh Khan." Watch entertainment videos.