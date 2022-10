Television actress Dalljiet Kaur talks about her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot. In a recent interview, she revealed so many things about her being harassed in her married life. Watch Video.

Bigg Boss 16: Television actress Dalljiet Kaur made her television debut in the Zee TV drama, Manshaa. She got married in 2009 to television actor Shalin Bhanot. He is well known for his role as Keshav in Zee TV's Naagin. He also participated in MTV Roadies in 2004. Since Shalin entered the Bigg Boss house, he has been making headlines and since then, Dalljiet Kaur has been speaking about her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot. In a recent interview, she revealed so many things about her being harassed in her married life with Shalin. Let's see what other things she has revealed.