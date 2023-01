In Bigg Boss 16's latest promo, we have seen Farah Khan come to support his brother Sajid Khan; Priyanka's brother also supports her. She introduced her brother to every housemate. For more information about the episode, visit VOOT. Watch entertainment videos.

Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Bigg Boss season 16 family week is here! The family members of the BB contestants entered the Bigg Boss house in the latest episode. In Bigg Boss 16's latest promo, we can witness the family week. We all know that family week is the most emotional week in Big Brother history. This is the moment when the contestant loses their emotions. In the latest promo, we have seen Farah Khan come to support his brother Sajid Khan; Priyanka's brother also supports her; and Shiv Thakare's mother also joins them. Everyone in the house is emotional after seeing their family. For more information about the episode, visit VOOT. Watch entertainment videos.