Bigg Boss 16 Day 89: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam have a massive fight; former says, 'I am warning you to stay away from me' [Watch Video]

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss, we can see that Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary exchange bad words and say a lot of bad things to each other. To know more about the episode, watch the video, and to watch the full episode, visit VOOT. Watch entertainment videos.

Pratibha Katariya | December 28, 2022 6:29 PM IST