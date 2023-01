In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, we can witness a huge fight between Archana Gautam and MC Stan. If you can watch the full episode on VOOT, Watch entertainment videos.

Bigg Boss 16 Day 95: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 we can witness a huge fight between Archana Gautam and MC Stan. Both of them get into a heated argument and Archana said to MC "Ye kab tak janta ki khairat me save hota rahega". Then in reply MC Stan lost his calm and snapped at her for the same and used foul language for her mom. Archana didn't take it and said "Teri maa nahi hai kya jo dusro ki mom ke baare me ye sab bol raha hai".