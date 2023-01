Abdu is the most popular contestant in season 16. In the latest promo for Bigg Boss 16, we can witness the bromance between Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare in the BB house.You can watch the full episode on VOOT. Watch entertainment videos.

Bigg Boss 16 Day 96: Bigg Boss 16 is getting better day by day. In the latest promo for Bigg Boss 16, we can witness the bromance between Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare in the BB house. Abdu is the most popular contestant in season 16. Everyone is loving him, and he is such an adorable person to be with. We all now see that the housemates adore Abdu. Shiv noticed him dancing and flirting with him this time. You can watch the full episode on VOOT. Watch entertainment videos.