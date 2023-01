In Bigg Boss season 16's latest episode update, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had a heated argument, and Shalin lost his temper in the fight. For more information about the episode, visit VOOT. Watch entertainment videos.

Bigg Boss 16 Day 97: In Bigg Boss season 16's latest episode update, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had a heated argument, and Shalin lost his temper in the fight. Shalin and Priyanka are currently debating the names of the nominees. Priyanka asked Shalin some questions, but he refused to answer; later, he lost his temper and broke some items in the house. For more information about the episode, visit VOOT. Watch entertainment videos.