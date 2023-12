Soundarya Sharma, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 16, recently engaged in a playful banter with the paparazzi that ...

Soundarya Sharma, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 16, recently engaged in a playful banter with the paparazzi that left everyone smiling. The gorgeous actress, donning a stunning body-hugging black dress, looked absolutely mesmerizing as she made her way down the stairs. In the midst of the paparazzi frenzy, Soundarya couldn't resist adding a touch of humor to the situation. With a mischievous smile, she exclaimed, "Heels utar ar aayi hu stairs se" (I've taken off my heels while coming down the stairs). Her witty remark sparked laughter among the onlookers and showcased her fun-loving personality. Sporting the figure-flattering black dress, Soundarya exuded confidence and elegance. Her impeccable fashion sense was evident as she effortlessly rocked the stylish ensemble. With her radiant smile and charismatic presence, Soundarya captivated the attention of the paparazzi and fans alike. Her playful banter added an extra dose of charm to the already stunning moment, leaving everyone in awe of her infectious energy.