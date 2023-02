Today, Karan Johar is going to take over the Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16. He is going to school almost every contestant of Bigg Boss 16 house. He will be furious and how on Archana Gautam for seeking 'badla' from the contestants. Not only he would slam her for injuring Shiv Thakare in the torture task, he will also state that she has used each and every contestant of the show for her benefit. He will state that when she was against , she was seeking badla as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had fought with her. He also calls her insecure. Watch the promo video above. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare FAILS to beat MC Stan; Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia makes her debut on the most popular contestants list