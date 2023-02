Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was eliminated from the show, and in an interview, she talked about her struggles with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the BB 16 house. Watch Videos.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's journey on Bigg Boss 16 has come to an end as she was unfortunately eliminated from the reality show. Despite being an active participant for 18 weeks and earning a ticket to the finale, she was unable to make it to the end. On the show, hosted by Salman Khan, Nimrit had a strained relationship with fellow contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, which was not well received by viewers. Post her eviction, Nimrit spoke to IndiaToday.in, expressing that she was unable to align herself with Priyanka's behavior. Nevertheless, she acknowledged that Priyanka is a kind person at heart. Check out what other things she revealed after getting out of the Bigg Boss 16 house.