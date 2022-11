View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

It is time for nominations in the Bigg Boss 16 house. This week, the housemates have to fire a gun and nominate their close ones. MC Stan, the rapper has been nominated for four weeks straight. The others in the nomination are Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta and Sumbul Touqeer. It is predicted that Soundarya Sharma might be asked to leave the show. Archana Gautam has an organic fan base, which is growing by the day. This week, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is safe. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Devoleena Bhattarchjee to Diandra Soares: These celebs slam Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and support Sumbul Touqeer