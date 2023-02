Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, a Bigg Boss contestant, was offered a role in Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki. Check out in this video former contestants who also made it to Bollywood. Watch entertainment videos.

Bigg Boss 16: The Bigg Boss house is known for launching the careers of many aspiring stars and the latest talent to be discovered is Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. She has been offered a role in the highly-anticipated film, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rajkummar Hirani. Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss, is said to have suggested Priyanka's name to his production house, who then reached out to her team. The film is looking for a girl with a Punjabi background and Priyanka fits the bill perfectly. This could be the start of a legendary Bollywood career for Priyanka and the world is waiting to see what she has to offer. With her talent, beauty, and the backing of some of Bollywood's biggest names, Priyanka is poised to become the next big thing in the industry. Check out in this video former contestants who also made it to Bollywood. Watch entertainment videos.