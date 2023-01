A heated argument took place between Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot inside the house. Shalin said to Tina 'ladko se chipakne waali.' Watch entertainment videos.

Bigg Boss 16 Promo: In the latest Bigg Boss 16 promo, we can witness the massive fight between Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar, and Shalin Bhanot. In a fight, Shalin questioned Tina's character and called her "dogla" and "ladko se chipakne waali." After this, Tina lost her calm and called Shalin "ganda aadmi" and said, "I’m f***** going to slap you." Many fans reacted to the promo video. Let's watch the full episode on VOOT. Watch entertainment videos.