View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 16, one can see Archana Gautam crying her heart out. It is because she could not get the letter from her home. In the current grocery task, contestants are supposed to not react to an external entry into the house. Even if the person is reading out a letter from home, contestants are not supposed to react at all or they will lose the grocery. In the new promo though, it is the deal over the last basket that creates havoc. There is one basket and two letter. Either Archana Gautam or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary can get the letter and it is MC Stan who has to decide. Going by the social updates, Priyanka gets to read the letter from home while Archana Gauatam is heartbroken. She sobs and sobs! Watch the promo above. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's mom finds Abdu Rozik adorable; thanks Salman Khan for 'beautifully handling' the whole love angle [Exclusive]