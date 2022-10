The new promo of the show looks lit. Tomorrow, we will see Gautam Vig and Tina Datta taunting Sumbul Touqeer that she has over stayed in the house given how disinterested she is in Bigg Boss 16. She goes and tells this to Shalin Bhanot. He loses his cool on Tina Datta and Gautam Vig. The actor tells Shalin Bhanot that he is ruining her game. He asks her if he has come on the show to babysit her. Sumbul Touqeer tells both of them to calm down. Shalin Bhanot is seen looking extremely miffed.