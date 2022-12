This week is going to be all about fun, celebrations and of course, fights for Bigg Boss 16 contestants. Nomination and captaincy are two major elements of the show. This week, the captaincy task will be very interesting. As per the new promo, audience will enter the house and choose the new captain. In the promo, we see , Shiv Thakare and MC Stan taking to the stage and trying to impress the audience. Abdu being his sweet self states that he will be a fair captain because he is 'fair' in complexion. Shiv Thakare states that he is a commoner like everyone else. MC Stan also plays on emotion. It remains to be seen who becomes the new captain of Bigg Boss 16 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Dolly Bindra and more - Meet the SCREAM queens of Salman Khan's show