Bigg Boss 16: Superstar Salman Khan is back with another season of Bigg Boss. The handsome hunk, Salman Khan, Tuesday, September 27, attended a press conference in Mumbai. At the event, Bhai Jaan looked dapper in all black. Salman Khan opts for a black suit and his swag. The Tiger 3 actor revealed many changes that will occur this season. Salman Khan spoke about many things in the press conference. He revealed the release date, timing, and other important details. The contestant list is not out yet. There was some speculation, but nothing has been confirmed. In this video, we are showing you the changes shared by Salman Khan. Watch Video.