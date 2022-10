Yesterday, Bigg Boss 16 sent a doctor for Shalin Bhanot. In the extra footage, we can see Shalin Bhanot being very rude to the person. He tells the person that he is not at all qualified to treat him. He says that he needs a good MBBS. Shalin Bhanot says you are not at all qualified to handle him. This has irked netizens to no end. Even medical aspirants who watch the show are disappointed with such high-handed behaviour on part of the TV star. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dominates Ankit Gupta? Fans livid over Soundarya Sharma's comment, 'Ankit Ki Maa...' [Watch Video]

did he really know the full form of mbbs — Anjali Soni (@AnjaliS60508430) October 11, 2022

Exactly i was thinking the same !! One needs 5 and half years to complete this degree and before that many years of struggle. How can someone disrespect a doctor??? Legal action must be needed. Biggboss should throw him out of the house #BiggBoss16 #ShalinBhanot — PRATYASHA (@ipratyasha) October 11, 2022

Shalin Bhanot's behavior on the show has been quite debatable. Whether it is his friendship with Sumbul Touqeer Khan or his comments on Soundarya Sharma's innerwear, fans are not quite impressed. He even pushed Archana Gautamm during the task.