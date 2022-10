The filmmaker Sajid Khan was once again accused of sexual harassment allegation by Sherlyn Chopra.'He asked me to rate his private part' Said Sherlyn Chopra. Watch the full video to know more about it.

Bigg Boss 16: The Bigg Boss 16 house is embroiled in yet another controversy. Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan is part of the show. The filmmaker Sajid Khan was once again accused of sexual harassment by Sherlyn Chopra. He was banned from the industry for working in entertainment. Once again, the filmmaker returned to the limelight when Sherlyn Chopra talked about him and asked Bigg Boss makers how they could invite Sajid Khan to the show. She also requests Salman Khan to be her Bhaijaan and help her out. She also told us what happened to her: "He asked me to rate his private part." said Sherlyn Chopra. Watch the full video to learn more about it.