Shiv Thakare's mother interacted with the media and revealed many things about his son Shiv. She says 'Shiv used to pray in front of Salman Khan's poster before entering the Bigg Boss house. Watch entertainment videos.

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare is one of the popular and famous contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Recently, Shiv Thakare's mother interacted with the media and revealed many things about his son Shiv. She says 'Shiv used to pray in front of Salman Khan's poster before entering the Bigg Boss house. She also revealed that she is worked so hard to get into the BB house. Watch the full video. Watch entertainment videos.