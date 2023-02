Megha Dehde critiques brother Shiv Thakare's performance in Bigg Boss 16, and wants a better game and strong connections in the house. Creates buzz among fans. Watch Entertainment videos.

Bigg Boss 16: Megha Dehde, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1, recently expressed her thoughts on her brother Shiv Thakare's performance in Bigg Boss 16. Megha stated that she is not satisfied with Shiv's game in the torture task and feels he could have done better. She also spoke about Shiv's bond with other contestants in the house, highlighting the importance of forming strong connections in the game. Megha's comments on Shiv's performance in the show have created a buzz among fans and they are eager to see how he fares in the coming days. Overall, Megha's thoughts have added a new dimension to the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 16. Watch Entertainment videos.