In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16: Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan takes a class with Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. The host of the show, Mr. Khan, called their love angle totally "fake." Watch the full episode on VOOT. Watch Video!

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16: Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan takes a class with Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. The host of the show, Mr. Khan, called their love angle totally "fake." We all know Tina and Shalin, BB's housemates, are phonies. This time, Salman also takes the time to speak to both of them. In the previous episodes, Bigg Boss spoke to the housemates about their relationship. Watch the full episode on VOOT. Watch Video!