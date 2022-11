View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss 16 has been seeing a lot of fights and controversies, below the belt statements and more. However, it is the physical violence inside the house that makes fans, makers and the host lose their patience. Something similar has happened after a nasty fight broke between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot in a clear case of a trivial issue stretched unnecessarily. Now, tonight on Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will have MC Stan and Shalin on his radar. In the promo, he is seen lashing out at both the contestants for their obnoxious behaviour. But we wonder if that will have any effect as we also hear Shalin putting his foot down and saying, 'ye toh jaa raha hai ya toh main jaa raha hoon' proving that there is no going back from this fight. Check out the video now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot copy Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill iconic moment after Chai fight? Netizens react