Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma talks about her journey: India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss, is back with its new season. Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss for the 13th time in a row. This time, the contestant list is very exciting. The big Bollywood director and popular TV host, Sajid Khan, is in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Popular TV show Uttaran's actress Tina Dutta is also going to be seen in the show. Bhojpuri actress Soundarya Sharma will be seen in the show. Soundarya became popular after appearing in Bhojpuri singer Pavan Singh's music video. She shared her Bigg Boss 16 game plan and strategy. Watch the video to know more about the Bhojpuri actress, Soundarya Sharma, and Bigg Boss 16 plans.