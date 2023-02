Sumbul Touqeer Khan was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 16. She reacts to obsession with Shalin Bhanot. Watch entertainment videos.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan evicted: Sumbul Touqeer Khan was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 16. She had an adorable bond with the mandali members but her relationship with Shalin Bhanot was a mix of love and hate. Salman Khan once called her out for being obsessed with Shalin, a remark that hurt Sumbul. She was nominated for eviction along with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare, but ultimately it was Sumbul who was evicted. Shiv, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bid a tearful farewell to their friend. Watch entertainment videos.