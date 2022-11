Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer's father accused the rest of the contestants of BB16; Sumbul's father said to the media that "Sumbul is being deliberately targeted in the show." Let's find out the full matter. Watch Video.

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer's father accused the rest of the contestants of BB16; Sumbul's father said to the media that "Sumbul is being deliberately targeted in the show." "I have raised Sumbul very well for 18 years. "What is happening with her in BB16 is completely new for her," he added. He also accused other contestants of targeting her on "Weekends Ka Waar." "Sumbul is nothing more than a vote for Bank for the rest of us," her father explained. Let's find out the full matter. Watch Video.