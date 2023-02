Bigg Boss 16 finale approaches with fans eager for drama. Most dramatic moments showcase the Indian audience's love for drama. Contestants to fight for the winner's title. Watch videos

Bigg boss 16: Bigg Boss is synonymous with drama and masala moments. The show has a way of evoking strong emotions from its viewers, be it laughter, anger, or tears. With the finale of season 16 fast approaching, fans are eagerly waiting for more drama. A look back at the most dramatic moments from BB 16 highlights the intense love for drama that Indian audiences have for the show. From intense fights to unexpected twists and turns, BB 16 has kept its viewers on the edge of their seats. The finale promises to bring even more drama, as the remaining contestants fight it out for the title of the winner. With such a strong track record of delivering drama, the finale of BB 16 is sure to be a roller coaster of emotions.