Vikkas Manaktala on being evicted: Bigg Boss 16 and controversies go hand in hand. This Friday, Vikkas Manaktala got evicted from the show. It was shocking to everyone how the actor got evicted in just one week. After the eviction, Vikkas talked about the BB house with the media, and he revealed a lot of things about the Bigg Boss housemates. He said, "Archana Gautam exploited me." He also said, "I wasn't expecting to be evicted this week." It may have crossed my mind once or twice, but I wasn't really expecting it. I have spent around three weeks in the house, and I have had a good journey so far. "So yes, I was surprised, but I will get to spend the new year with my family." Watch the full video to learn more about it. Watch entertainment videos.