This time, it is who is the host for the Weekend Ka Vaar for Bigg Boss 16. Since is busy with his other work projects, and Karan Johar took over. Today, Karan Johar is going to pull up contestants like Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and others. In the promo, one can see Karan Johar pulling up Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for not having any aly in the house. He says that she makes friends as per lists while she tries to justify that she can't make fake friends as her vibes don't match. Karan Johar then says that if anybody says anything against her, she just doesn't listen and kicks them away. Watch the full promo above.