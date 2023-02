Bigg Boss 16 finale nears with five finalists competing for the glittering white unicorn trophy. Priyanka and Shiv are considered frontrunners, but anything can happen. Tension is high for an epic showdown filled with twists and surprises. Find out who will be crowned the winner. Watch videos.

Bigg Boss 16 Winner: The Bigg Boss 16 finale is approaching and the competition is fierce among the five finalists. The winner's trophy, a glittering white unicorn with golden spikes, has been revealed and fans are taking to Twitter to express their excitement and speculation on who will take home the win. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare are considered frontrunners, but anything can happen in the finale. The tension is palpable as viewers prepare for a wild ride filled with twists, turns and surprises. The suspense is high, but one thing is for sure, the finale promises to be an epic showdown. Who will emerge victorious and claim the trophy as their own? Stay tuned to find out. Watch entertainment videos.