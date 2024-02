Abhishek Kumar opens up if he will be in touch with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, watch the video to know more about it.

Isha had claimed that Abhishek had struck her, hitting her so forcefully that she had a bruise on her eye. Samarth Jurel, Isha's current lover, also divulged this knowledge. Abhishek consistently acknowledged that he had committed mistakes in his relationship with Isha, and he never refuted these accusations. However, Abhishek also appears to have moved on from the entire Isha Malviya chapter now that the show has ended. Abhishek said in an interaction with Times of India, “I was ready to close the chapter of Isha Malviya in my life. When Bigg Boss told Munawar and me to come out of the house by switching off the light, I decided that moment to leave everything there and forget Isha and the entire topic. I don’t want to get distracted now and want to move ahead in life and career. I don’t want to talk about anything related to her and just want to focus on good things. Initially, I felt I needed to take therapy to get better but later on, I realized that Isha’s exit from my life was a therapy for me. After she left I became quite calm.”