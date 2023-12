Aishwarya Sharma was the latest contestant to be evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss 17. Recently, Aishwarya spoke to ...

Aishwarya Sharma was the latest contestant to be evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss 17. Recently, Aishwarya spoke to the media about her journey in the reality show. She is best known for her portrayal of Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In 2023, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Bigg Boss 17. Not only the actress, there are many contestants including her husband Neil who constantly remain in the headlines. Munawar Faruqui constantly remains in the headlines for his personal life and his fight with Mannara Chopra. Aishwarya's sharp and straightforward response showcased her bold personality and no-nonsense attitude. Her words not only shut down Isha but also made a strong statement in the Bigg Boss house. The moment quickly went viral, with fans and viewers buzzing about Aishwarya's epic comeback. It's moments like these that make Bigg Boss an exciting and unpredictable show, where contestants aren't afraid to speak their minds. Aishwarya Sharma's fearless attitude and her ability to stand up for herself certainly made a lasting impression on the viewers.