Jigna Vora is a former crime journalist who worked as a crime reporter in Mumbai. Jigna has been associated with The Asian Age, Deccan Chronicle, and Mid-Day. During her The Asian Age tenure, she worked as the deputy chief of the Mumbai bureau. In 2011, when Mid-Day’s senior reporter Jyotirmoy Dey was shot by unknown assailants, Jigna came into focus as one of the suspects in the murder conspiracy, as per police. Jigna, who was with Asian Age at the time, was accused of conspiring with Chhota Rajan to kill. Jigna was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).As per media reports, the police alleged that Jigna had given Rajan the details of Dey’s whereabouts based on which he sent his triggermen to kill the journalist. Jigna was arrested and spent six years in prison as the trial continued. In 2017, she was acquitted of all charges. Jigna Vora is currently giving strong competition to Ankita Lokhande, Munnawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Sunny Nijar (Tehalka Bhai) and other contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. In the history of Bigg Boss, a press conference was conducted for Jigna, where she opened up about her controversy, and expressed her side of the story openly.