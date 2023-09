Get ready for an epic season of Bigg Boss 17 as the star-studded contestants have been revealed for Salman Khan's show. Watch the video to know more.

Bigg Boss Season 17 is creating a buzz like never before, and fans are eagerly awaiting the grand premiere. With a star-studded lineup of contestants, this season promises to be an absolute rollercoaster of emotions, drama, and entertainment. From popular actors to controversial personalities, the Bigg Boss house is set to be filled with a diverse mix of individuals who will undoubtedly bring their unique personalities and perspectives to the show. The anticipation is building as fans speculate about the contestants and their strategies for survival in the house. Salman Khan, the charismatic host of the show, will once again grace the stage and keep the audience entertained with his wit and charm. As the contestants battle it out for the ultimate prize, viewers can expect intense tasks, heated arguments, unexpected alliances, and plenty of twists and turns along the way. Bigg Boss Season 17 is all set to be an epic extravaganza that will keep you hooked from start to finish. So, get ready to witness the drama unfold, the friendships form, and the sparks fly as the contestants navigate their way through the challenges of the Bigg Boss house.